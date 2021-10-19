Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 978 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $14,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,164,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after buying an additional 249,950 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.57 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

