Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 27,316 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,316 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $250,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 45,817 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock opened at $110.45 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average is $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.