Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,644 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 41.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -240.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

