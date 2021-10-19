Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SF. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 706.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 355,684 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $15,359,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,538,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $75.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

