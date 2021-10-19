Stifel Financial Corp Sells 44,526 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,526 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of AOS opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.