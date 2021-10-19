StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Susquehanna

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STNE. New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.36.
StoneCo stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $95.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,786.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
