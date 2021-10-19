StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Susquehanna

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STNE. New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.36.

StoneCo stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $95.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,786.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

