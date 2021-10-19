StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $282,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 334,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 384,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.