STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STOR. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.90.

STOR opened at $34.21 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.15%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $207,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 119.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 47.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

