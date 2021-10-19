Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Up 26.7% in September

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Studio City International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,902,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Studio City International by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Studio City International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Studio City International stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 1,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $935.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.83. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 363.54%.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

