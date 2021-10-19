Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

