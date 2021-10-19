Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.44. 40,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,214,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

