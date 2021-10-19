SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 80,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,114,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.
SPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SunPower by 684.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.