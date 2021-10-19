Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 10,482 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

SCHK opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $45.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.