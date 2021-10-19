Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,146,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $416,000.

FJUN opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $37.17.

