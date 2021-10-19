SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $84.38 and a one year high of $220.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.90.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,818,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

