Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

SWRAY opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. Swire Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.65%.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

