Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $111.62

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.62 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.35). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 1,003,018 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of £294.91 million and a P/E ratio of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 13.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a boost from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £120,037.50 ($156,829.76).

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

