Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.03. 122,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $52.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
