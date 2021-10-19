Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.03. 122,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $52.20.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.