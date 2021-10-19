SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 billion-$16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.53 billion.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $107.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.88.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,794 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

