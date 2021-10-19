Tael Price Hits $0.0621 on Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.00, $45.75, $24.72 and $4.92. In the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00039949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00190149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00088362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $13.96, $4.92, $45.75, $5.22, $10.00, $24.72, $6.32, $62.56, $119.16, $7.20 and $18.11. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.