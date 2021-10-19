Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,013. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $136.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,455.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

