Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Boosted by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.6% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $870,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Target by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Target by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $253.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.83. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.52.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

