TD Securities Lowers Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$56.00

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Sprott in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of SII stock traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$47.15. 14,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.15. Sprott has a 12-month low of C$35.86 and a 12-month high of C$57.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$44.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprott will post 2.3599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

