Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 784.60 ($10.25).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TM17 shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TM17 opened at GBX 762 ($9.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 46.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 779.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 756.89.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

