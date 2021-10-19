TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $6.30 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.81.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.72 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

