Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $18.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERIC. Argus lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ERIC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 753,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,253. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

