Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Update

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIV stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. 29,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,617. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.07%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

