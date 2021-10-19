Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $3.40 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Telefónica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Telefónica by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

