Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $3.40 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Telefónica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.40.
Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Telefónica by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
