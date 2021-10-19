TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.
TIXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 379,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.21. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 1,920.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 75,098 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 164,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
