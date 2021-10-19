TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 379,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.21. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 1,920.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 75,098 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 164,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.