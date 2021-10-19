Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 5,930 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $242,299.80.

On Friday, August 20th, Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -198.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

