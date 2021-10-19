Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $50.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.69.

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Terex alerts:

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Terex by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Terex by 3,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after purchasing an additional 544,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Terex by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 414,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Terex has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.