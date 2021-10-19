Ternium (NYSE:TX) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $50.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

TX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Ternium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.45.

NYSE:TX opened at $44.24 on Monday. Ternium has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Ternium by 45.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 375,703 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ternium by 18.4% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,051,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after purchasing an additional 163,629 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ternium during the second quarter worth about $38,052,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 41.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 937,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after acquiring an additional 277,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

