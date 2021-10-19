TerraUSD (UST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.64 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $48.64 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004014 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006400 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,734,725,462 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

