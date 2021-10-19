Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $950.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $850.00 to $950.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $620.22.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $870.11 on Friday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.41. The firm has a market cap of $861.42 billion, a PE ratio of 453.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,448 shares of company stock worth $60,960,832. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 4.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Tesla by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,407 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

