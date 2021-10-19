Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $800.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tesla from $768.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $620.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $870.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $749.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $861.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.18, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,448 shares of company stock valued at $60,960,832. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,407 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

