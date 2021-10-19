Tesla (TSLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $870.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.42 billion, a PE ratio of 453.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $749.27 and its 200 day moving average is $689.41. Tesla has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $768.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.22.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,448 shares of company stock worth $60,960,832 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

