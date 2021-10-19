Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of TXRH opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $5,579,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

