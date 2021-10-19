Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.
Shares of TXRH opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $110.75.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $5,579,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
