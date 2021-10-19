TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

TFFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.15.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $7.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $193.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.18.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

