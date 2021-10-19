The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report $123.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.60 million and the highest is $123.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $122.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $496.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $497.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $504.30 million, with estimates ranging from $503.50 million to $505.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%.

NTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 124,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $41.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 511,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,166,000 after buying an additional 34,998 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 844,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,926,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

