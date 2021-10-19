The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKGFY. Zacks Investment Research raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.15. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $5.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.08%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.