The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $157.78

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $157.78 and last traded at $158.27, with a volume of 8326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average of $176.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.