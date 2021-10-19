The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

HYZN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 118,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,868. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at about $2,375,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

