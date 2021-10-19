The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,525,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 690,932 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.8% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $579,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,997,000 after buying an additional 130,596 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.19.

NYSE GS traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.15. 44,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,756. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $139.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.