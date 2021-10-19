The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $308.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $281.00 to $308.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.52.

TGT opened at $253.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.94 and a 200 day moving average of $234.83. Target has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after acquiring an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

