The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $470.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $416.19.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $413.69 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.88. The firm has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

