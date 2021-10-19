The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HNST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Honest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Honest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Honest has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Honest will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,196,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

