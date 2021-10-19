The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The J. M. Smucker.
The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:SJM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,654. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average of $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
About The J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.
