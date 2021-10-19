The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Korea Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 416.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 78.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in The Korea Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,903. The Korea Fund has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06.

Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund, which seeks a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies. The firm invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

