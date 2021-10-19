The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 624 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.