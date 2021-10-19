The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 43.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 262.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares during the period.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

